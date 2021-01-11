 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What Central Illinois town had Illinois’ very first radio station?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What Central Illinois town had Illinois’ very first radio station?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Illinois has thousands of commercial radio stations. Can you name the very first one and in what Central Illinois town it was launched?

Answer: The very first commercial radio station in Illinois — launched 100 years ago in March (on March 17, 1921), atop James Bush's grain elevator in Tuscola — was WDZ. It moved to Decatur in 1949, where it’s still on the air.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How to build a habitat for birds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News