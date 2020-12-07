 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What company might not be around if not for Dec. 7?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What company might not be around if not for Dec. 7?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: True or false? If Pearl Harbor had not been attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, it is possible that one of the popular bus and transportation companies in Central Illinois — Peoria Charter — would not be around.

Answer: That’s true. Peoria Charter was launched in late 1941, just after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor as a one-bus transportation company whose sole purpose was to make sure Caterpillar workers in Peoria could get to work and help build wartime military munitions.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pantagraph staff talk about the importance of local journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News