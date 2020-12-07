Flick Fact: What company might not be around if not for Dec. 7?

Question: True or false? If Pearl Harbor had not been attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, it is possible that one of the popular bus and transportation companies in Central Illinois — Peoria Charter — would not be around.

Answer: That’s true. Peoria Charter was launched in late 1941, just after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor as a one-bus transportation company whose sole purpose was to make sure Caterpillar workers in Peoria could get to work and help build wartime military munitions.