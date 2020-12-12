 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What did Abe Lincoln’s Christmas tree look like?
Question: What was so special about Abraham Lincoln’s Christmas tree back when he lived in Central Illinois? 

Answer: Nothing. He didn’t ever have one here. In fact, it was in the year Abe left Central Illinois to pursue the U.S. presidency (1858) that the very first Christmas tree appeared in Central Illinois, according to McLean County Museum of History archives. It wasn’t until the 1870s that Christmas trees became popular and commonplace in Central Illinois homes.

