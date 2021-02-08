 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What did Elmwood Road in Bloomington used to be called?
Flick Fact: What did Elmwood Road in Bloomington used to be called?

Question: The street behind and directly to the south of Bloomington High School’s football field is Elmwood Road, a tree-lined street of upscale, beautiful older homes that used to be also called something other than Elmwood. Do you know what that is?

Answer: It used to be East Market Street, the east end of the same Market Street that runs from Interstate 55 and traverses east. In fact, sidewalks along Elmwood still have engraved “Market Street” markers in the concrete.

