 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What did Flossie Howard do to her potatoes?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What did Flossie Howard do to her potatoes?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: During the Great Depression, Flossie Howard in the Fulton County town of Farmington was so in need of instant cash, she’d slice potatoes very thin, drop them into grease in cast-iron kettles, add a big dash of sugar, a pinch of salt and sell them to anyone who would buy them. How did that work out?

Answer: Very well. Flossie eventually sold her chips’ recipe and today they are known as Kitchen Cooked potato chips. Still made in Farmington, they are so popular in the Midwest that, after sampling "regional" potato chips around the country, Esquire magazine proclaimed Farmington’s Kitchen Cooked one of the top 10 chips in all of America.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

'And liftoff': NASA-SpaceX mission blasts into space, and history

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News