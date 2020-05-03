Flick Fact: What did ISU alum, actor Sean Hayes, do with his first paycheck?

Question: When he collected his first paycheck from TV’s famed “Will & Grace,” can you name what Illinois State University alumnus Sean Hayes (Jack on “Will & Grace”) did with the cash?
Answer: He bought a grand piano. Hayes is an accomplished pianist. In fact, piano was his major at ISU.
Soaring Redbirds
Pual DeJong '15
Gary Sinise
Jeff Perry '78
Richard Roeper '82
Jane Lynch '82
Craig Robinson '94
Cecilia Suarez '95
Sean Hayes
Gary Cole
Michelle (Tenitra) Williams
Adam Kinzinger '00
Jay Blunk '86
Suzy Bogguss '79
Judith Ivey '73
Laurie Metcalf '76
Rondi Reed '77
D.A. Weibring '75
Cathy Boswell '83
Doug Collins '73
Dan Rutherford '78
Boomer Grigsby '07
John Malkovich
Donald McHenry '57
Mike Zimmer '79
