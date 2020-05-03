You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: What did ISU alum, actor Sean Hayes, do with his first paycheck?
Question: When he collected his first paycheck from TV’s famed “Will & Grace,” can you name what Illinois State University alumnus Sean Hayes (Jack on “Will & Grace”) did with the cash?

Answer: He bought a grand piano. Hayes is an accomplished pianist. In fact, piano was his major at ISU.

Soaring Redbirds

