 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What did Lieutenant Dan of “Forrest Gump” fame do in B-N?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What did Lieutenant Dan of “Forrest Gump” fame do in B-N?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Often rumored to be a future political candidate and a staunch Republican is actor Gary Sinise, whose most famous role is probably that of Lt. Dan Taylor in the Academy Award winning movie, "Forrest Gump." Is Sinise an Illinois State University graduate?

Answer: Sinise is not an ISU graduate. Although he was a pal of fellow actors John Malkovich, Laurie Metcalf, Terry Kinney, Moira Harris and Jeff Perry — all of whom went to ISU — Sinise lived for a time in Normal where he met and eventually married Harris, of Pontiac, his wife now of 39 years. But ISU has no records of Sinise himself ever actually enrolling there.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal Liquor Commission meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News