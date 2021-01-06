Flick Fact: What did Lieutenant Dan of “Forrest Gump” fame do in B-N?

Question: Often rumored to be a future political candidate and a staunch Republican is actor Gary Sinise, whose most famous role is probably that of Lt. Dan Taylor in the Academy Award winning movie, "Forrest Gump." Is Sinise an Illinois State University graduate?



Answer: Sinise is not an ISU graduate. Although he was a pal of fellow actors John Malkovich, Laurie Metcalf, Terry Kinney, Moira Harris and Jeff Perry — all of whom went to ISU — Sinise lived for a time in Normal where he met and eventually married Harris, of Pontiac, his wife now of 39 years. But ISU has no records of Sinise himself ever actually enrolling there.