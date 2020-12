Question: All rock performers ask for specific items as part of their contracts to perform at a place. Can you name what legendary singer John Mellencamp asked that he be supplied when he performed at U.S. Cellular Coliseum (today’s Grossinger Motors Arena) in downtown Bloomington?

Answer: Mellencamp, a chain smoker, asked for a carton of Marlboros. No word if he smoked them all that night.