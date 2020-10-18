 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What do Abe Lincoln and Donald Trump have in common?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What do Abe Lincoln and Donald Trump have in common?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: After President Donald Trump recently debated Joe Biden in public and two days later tested positive for COVID-19, he joined Illinois' own Abraham Lincoln in a rather dubious category that relates to Lincoln's famed Gettysburg Address. Do you know the link? 

Answer: In a time of smallpox, a potentially deadly disease, President Lincoln in 1863 was “probably feverish with the disease as he gave the Gettysburg Address,” says The New York Times, Two days later, he broke out in the gruesome rash, says the Times.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Heyworth High School makes a Presidential prediction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News