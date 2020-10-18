Flick Fact: What do Abe Lincoln and Donald Trump have in common?

Question: After President Donald Trump recently debated Joe Biden in public and two days later tested positive for COVID-19, he joined Illinois' own Abraham Lincoln in a rather dubious category that relates to Lincoln's famed Gettysburg Address. Do you know the link?

Answer: In a time of smallpox, a potentially deadly disease, President Lincoln in 1863 was “probably feverish with the disease as he gave the Gettysburg Address,” says The New York Times, Two days later, he broke out in the gruesome rash, says the Times.

