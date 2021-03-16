Flick Fact: What does Bloomington have to do with Tiger Woods' recent traffic accident?

Question: The vehicle Tiger Woods was driving last month when involved in a serious traffic accident near L.A. was equipped with a “black box” that saved data such as speed, throttle position, steering angles, weather conditions and audio both in and out of the vehicle, as they were about 20 seconds before, during and after the crash. How long have “black boxes” been around and what does South Main Street in Bloomington have to do with that?

Answer: “Black boxes” were of course first created for airplanes (actually orange, so they can be seen better) and the concept of recovering “live” data from a crash was born in part back in the early 1970s in Bloomington as the company International Tapetronics (located at 2425 S. Main), created a data/audio loop that, housed in an indestructible box, would record such data as it occurred. It is the same principle used in high-end cars and trucks today, but now digital-based instead of tape.