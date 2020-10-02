 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What does Jane Lynch say about Illinois State?
Question: One of television’s busiest actresses is Jane Lynch, who appears in countless sitcoms, hosts "Hollywood Game Night" and "Weakest Link" also has an autobiography, “Happy Accidents.” What does the now 60-year-old actress say about her days as an undergraduate at Illinois State University? 

Answer: As one with mediocre grades and less-than-stellar ACT scores at suburban Dolton Thornridge High, she says ISU was the only school that “would have me.” Thus she also marveled that the school that would take her also had "one of the best theater programs in the country. ISU was a great place for me."

