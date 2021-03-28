Flick Fact: What does one Hollywood icon love to do while in Champaign?

Question: Why might you occasionally find an Academy Award-winning actor sitting at 309 W. Kirby Ave. in Champaign, enjoying yet another creamy custard?

Answer: That’s the address of Jarling’s Custard Cup, a decades-old frozen desserts store and favorite stopping point for Tom Hanks when in Champaign to visit his brother, Larry, a professor at the U of I. When Jarling’s a few years ago announced it was for sale, Hanks even tweeted: “Champaign, IL! Jarling’s Custard Cup 4 Sale! Doug and Christy are selling! The recipe alone is worth $$$$$$!”