Flick Fact: What does the average restaurant worker make in Illinois?
Flick Fact: What does the average restaurant worker make in Illinois?

Question: The restaurant industry — and its workers — have faced severe challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in an industry in which pay is not the best to start. Do you know the average annual wage of restaurant workers in Illinois and how that compares nationally?

Answer: According to a 2021 survey at business.org, restaurant workers in Illinois make an average of $23,593 a year. Nationally, restaurant workers earn an average salary of $24,861, one of the lowest-paying professions, suggests the website, in America.

Remember these unique Central Illinois landmarks through the years?

