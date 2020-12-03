Flick Fact: What? Even Galileo didn’t see what is in the B-N skies today?

Question: True or false? If during December you look up into the western nighttime sky, you will see something not seen since your great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandparents?
Answer: True ... at least for that many generations. Not since just before dawn on March 4, 1226, have the planets Jupiter and Saturn been as close together. Just after sunset on Dec. 21, the two will appear closer together than they have since the Middle Ages, according to information at the Illinois State University Planetarium.
