 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What? Even Galileo didn’t see what is in the B-N skies today?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What? Even Galileo didn’t see what is in the B-N skies today?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: True or false? If during December you look up into the western nighttime sky, you will see something not seen since your great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandparents?

Answer: True ... at least for that many generations. Not since just before dawn on March 4, 1226, have the planets Jupiter and Saturn been as close together. Just after sunset on Dec. 21, the two will appear closer together than they have since the Middle Ages, according to information at the Illinois State University Planetarium.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pantagraph staff talk about the importance of local journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News