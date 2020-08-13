Flick Fact: What famed band had its U.S. start in Southern Illinois?

Question: True or false? It was 57 years ago this summer, at a radio station in the Southern Illinois town of West Frankfort, that a woman dropped off a record on the Parlophone label from a little-known band and a 17-year-old DJ doing a local Saturday morning show at her dad’s radio station went ahead and played it ... and it set off what would become a music revolution in America.

Answer: True. It was summer 1963 when Louise Harrison of nearby Benton dropped off at WFRX-AM a record titled "From Me To You," She was sister to an electrician, George, and the record was by his nightclub rock‘n'roll band in England — the Beatles. Young DJ Marcia Schafer Raubach (today she’s 74) played the record. Louise Harrison, by the way, says she sent the 45 rpm record to several Illinois radio stations for potential play, including WJBC in Bloomington.