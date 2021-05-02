Flick Fact: What famous actor today is a Bloomington man’s godson?

Question: Back in 1936, Bloomington native son and attorney Adlai Stevenson II — a future Illinois governor and presidential nominee — became godfather to the son of a law partner who decades later would become a famous actor. Who was that godson?
Answer: Adlai died in 1965 and never got to see his godson — Bruce Dern — become a Hollywood star. The credits of a 2013 movie for which Dern netted an Oscar nomination, “Nebraska,” even mention that Dern's father, John, was a law partner of Stevenson. Dern, of course, is in turn father of actor Laura Dern. (Thanks to Bob Warth, of Bloomington, for the tip.)
Historic front pages from The Pantagraph's archives
Historic front pages from The Pantagraph's archives
April 16, 1912 - Sinking of the Titanic
July 29, 1914 - World War I
May 23, 1927 - Lindbergh flight
May 07, 1937 - Hindenburg disaster
December 08, 1941 - Attack on Pearl Harbor
June 06, 1944 - D-Day
September 02, 1945 - World War II
October 23, 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis
November 22, 1963 - Assassination of President Kennedy
July 21,1969 - Moon landing
August 09, 1974 - Nixon resigns
January 29, 1986 - Challenger disaster
September 12, 2001 - 9/11
March 20, 2003 - Iraq war
November 03, 2016 - Cubs win the World Series
Answer to Location 10
Scroll down for the answer.
Answer: Normal Public Library