Flick Fact: What famous actor today is a Bloomington man’s godson?
Flick Fact: What famous actor today is a Bloomington man's godson?

Question: Back in 1936, Bloomington native son and attorney Adlai Stevenson II — a future Illinois governor and presidential nominee — became godfather to the son of a law partner who decades later would become a famous actor. Who was that godson?

Answer: Adlai died in 1965 and never got to see his godson — Bruce Dern — become a Hollywood star. The credits of a 2013 movie for which Dern  netted an Oscar nomination, “Nebraska,” even mention that Dern's father, John, was a law partner of Stevenson. Dern, of course, is in turn father of actor Laura Dern. (Thanks to Bob Warth, of Bloomington, for the tip.)

