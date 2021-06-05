 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What happened to those 14,000 recalled Volkswagons once stored in Normal?

Question: Four years ago, as Rivian was buying the Mitsubishi Motors plant in west Normal, its parking lots were used to store 14,000 recalled diesel Volkswagens and Audis on which its makers had “cheated” on emissions standards in what became known as “Dieselgate.” What happened to all those cars?

Answer: VW, in published reports, said that by 2019 they were taken back for “emissions retooling” and then sold as used and “recommissioned” cars at “astronomically low” prices. Those that were judged beyond recommissioning were, says VW, “recycled responsibly.”

