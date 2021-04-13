 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What happens to those wind turbines if there’s a tornado?
Question: If a tornado rumbles through this area, what happens to all of those wind farm turbines?

Answer: Nothing happens, except a little sway, unless winds read in excess of 155 mph. That’s according to wind farm experts. Each turbine weighs about 500,000 pounds with a sway of 6 to 8 inches in either direction.

