Flick Fact: What hugely historic European structure is now in Central Illinois?

Question: Can you identify what world-famous European construction project was begun 59 years ago last week, since has been torn down but still lives in part in one Central Illinois town?
Answer: That’s the Berlin Wall that divided Germany, and democracy from communism, from 1961 to 1989. A section of the old Wall, a gift from the Federal Republic of Germany, is today at Eureka College, President Ronald Reagan’s alma mater, one of only three institutions of higher learning in the U.S. to have a chunk of that world history.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
