Flick Fact: What hugely historic European structure is now in Central Illinois?

Question: Can you identify what world-famous European construction project was begun 59 years ago last week, since has been torn down but still lives in part in one Central Illinois town?

Answer: That’s the Berlin Wall that divided Germany, and democracy from communism, from 1961 to 1989. A section of the old Wall, a gift from the Federal Republic of Germany, is today at Eureka College, President Ronald Reagan’s alma mater, one of only three institutions of higher learning in the U.S. to have a chunk of that world history.