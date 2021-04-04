 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What if you accidentally get the ‘second’ dose of the vaccine first? Or vice versa?
Question: When getting your two-dose coronavirus vaccine, what happens if you accidentally get the second, follow-up dose first?

Answer: Absolutely nothing. Largely unknown: Both doses in both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are exactly the same, says the CDC. The reason you might hear people reporting stronger side effects after the second dose: “Any side effects are due to your immune system's response to the vaccine. The first dose stimulates the immune system and teaches it to recognize the coronavirus, and the second dose indeed recognizes it and acts like a booster against it.”

