 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What Illinois town is so famous for its coal, it’s even named after that?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What Illinois town is so famous for its coal, it’s even named after that?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: One well-known city in Illinois sits on some of the richest coal mine areas in the world, so much so that it is actually even named after burnt coal. Can you name that city? (Hint: It’s not Coal City.) 

Answer: Welcome to Carbondale.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Technology makes Christmas sparkle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News