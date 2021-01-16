 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What Illinois university is the “Harvard of the Midwest”?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What Illinois university is the “Harvard of the Midwest”?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: It was announced this week that CBS-TV’s $17 million per year football announcer and former all-pro Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo, will be inducted as part of the Class of 2021 into the College Football Hall of Fame. Where did he go to college?

Answer: Eastern Illinois University, Charleston. Romo, during a broadcast last weekend of the New Orleans Saints-Chicago Bears NFL playoff game, acknowledged the award, calling EIU the “Harvard of the Midwest.” Interestingly, the New Orleans coach, Sean Payton, also went to Eastern, as did San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. He leads both Payton and Romo in EIU lifetime QB statistics. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

103-year-old Fairbury woman a bright spot during pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News