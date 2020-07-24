Flick Fact: What is a big pro sports issue that extends back to McLean County?

Question: The Women’s National Basketball Association is in debate because an owner of the Atlanta Dream — Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler — thinks displaying “Black Lives Matter” on the league’s basketball court and displaying the names of Black women killed by police on players’ uniforms is “politically divisive.” Why might that be news in McLean County, too?

Answer: Kelly Loeffler, 49, was born in Bloomington and grew up on a farm near Stanford where in 1988 she graduated from Olympia High School, and was a basketball and volleyball player for the Spartans. As Loeffler expressed to the commissioner of the WNBA: "The truth is, we need less — not more — politics in sports. In a time when polarizing politics are divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote."