Flick Fact: What is an average cop’s day in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: While the TV vision of police work is largely homicides, car chases and gun battles, the fact is, in real life, in smaller cities like Bloomington-Normal, it is mainly what? (1) traffic accidents or traffic-related issues; (2) dealing with spats between loved ones and/or friends; (3) investigating random neighborhood reports from residents; (4) reports of a break-in and/or home invasion?

Answer: If you go by annual statistics and daily police reports, all four of those are the primary matters that typically occupy a B-N cop’s average day. Homicides are still considered unusual in B-N and even in “bad years,” they rarely occur more than a half-dozen times a year.

