Flick Fact: What is B-N’s 'squirrely' idea in Japan?

Question: Bloomington-Normal has a “sister city” in Japan — Asahikawa — largely spawned out of a relationship that grew in the mid-1980s when Mitsubishi Motors landed a plant in the Twin Cities. The cities exchanged gifts and one from B-N was a family of five fox squirrels, a breed that does not exist in Japan. Do you know what were the names of the five squirrels?
Answer: Blue, Ming, Ton, Norm and Al. Rather clever, you have to admit.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.