Flick Fact: What is B-N’s 'squirrely' idea in Japan?
Question: Bloomington-Normal has a “sister city” in Japan — Asahikawa — largely spawned out of a relationship that grew in the mid-1980s when Mitsubishi Motors landed a plant in the Twin Cities. The cities exchanged gifts and one from B-N was a family of five fox squirrels, a breed that does not exist in Japan. Do you know what were the names of the five squirrels?

Answer: Blue, Ming, Ton, Norm and Al. Rather clever, you have to admit.

