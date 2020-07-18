Flick Fact: What is Bloomington-Normal’s latest tie to Nashville’s hottest singer?

Question: One of country music’s hottest stars these days is Brett Eldredge, who has had five No. 1 hits and whose newest album, “Sunday Drive,” released this month, is selling grandly with another No. 1, “Gabrielle.” Where was Eldredge 16 years ago?



Answer: In May 2004, Eldredge was in a line in Edgar County, a senior getting his diploma in the Paris High School gymnasium. Now 34 and living in Nashville but still a “small-town boy from Paris,” Eldredge’s video of “Gabrielle” is shot inside the same Paris Tigers gym where he graduated. A truly defined Illinois boy, his newest album also was recorded and produced at Shirk Studios in Chicago, owned by Stephen Shirk of Bloomington, whose father is Jim Shirk, former president of Bloomington’s Beer Nuts, and whose brother is Andy Shirk, now president of Beer Nuts.