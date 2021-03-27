Flick Fact: What is Bloomington-Normal's ‘largest’ memorial of sorts to the Civil War 160 years ago?

Question: A CNN series — “Lincoln: Divided We Stand” — has in recent weeks been chronicling the remarkable life of Illinois’ Abraham Lincoln and his leadership during the American Civil War, in which 800,000 soldiers died. Do you know what buildings and structures in Bloomington-Normal still stand as a memory of sorts to all those war dead?
Answer: Today known as One Normal Plaza, many of the buildings on that campus in north Normal were until 1979 part of the Illinois Soldiers' and Sailors' Children's School that first opened in 1865 as a home for orphans of the Civil War dead.