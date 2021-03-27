 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What is Bloomington-Normal's ‘largest’ memorial of sorts to the Civil War 160 years ago?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What is Bloomington-Normal's ‘largest’ memorial of sorts to the Civil War 160 years ago?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: A CNN series — “Lincoln: Divided We Stand” — has in recent weeks been chronicling the remarkable life of Illinois’ Abraham Lincoln and his leadership during the American Civil War, in which 800,000 soldiers died. Do you know what buildings and structures in Bloomington-Normal still stand as a memory of sorts to all those war dead?

Answer: Today known as One Normal Plaza, many of the buildings on that campus in north Normal were until 1979 part of the Illinois Soldiers' and Sailors' Children's School that first opened in 1865 as a home for orphans of the Civil War dead.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

24 Illinois State students who found fame

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sheriff's car John Dillinger stole returns to Indiana 87 years after his jailbreak

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News