Flick Fact: What is Bloomington-Normal's longtime tie to the Chicago Cubs?

Question: Next time you pass that gorgeously maintained Ewing Cultural Center at Emerson and Towanda in Bloomington, why might you also think of chewing gum and the Chicago Cubs?

Answer: In the beginning, that was the castle-like home of Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing. It was built in 1924 and Hazle was the daughter of Orlando Buck, an early partner in the chewing gum empire with Chicago entrepreneur William Wrigley Jr.