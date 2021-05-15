 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What is Bloomington's other big tie to 'Wizard of Oz'?
Flick Fact: What is Bloomington’s other big tie to 'Wizard of Oz'?

Question: The namesake of Dorothy of "Wizard of Oz" fame is buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington. But that is not Bloomington-Normal's only tie to the famous book and 1939 movie classic that plays countless times a year still today. Do you know the other tie?

Answer: Florence Willard Clements co-wrote the screenplay for the movie. She was the daughter of Charles Dwight Willard, a journalist, from Bloomington.

