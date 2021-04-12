 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What is Bloomington’s tie to Mall of America?
Question: America’s largest enclosed shopping center is, of course, Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. How does that relate to our own Bloomington in Illinois?

Answer: The two Bloomingtons are closely related. Now the fifth largest city in Minnesota, Bloomington, Minnesota, was founded by a family that moved there from Bloomington, Illinois.

