Question: Of all the counties in America, can you name the one that has perhaps changed the least, population-wise, since 1900?

Answer: Livingston County in Central Illinois, of which Pontiac is the county seat. Its 1900 Census population was 39,210 and in the 2010 Census, it was 38,950. That's only a difference of 260 people in 110 years. There are fears, however, the trend might finally change as an unofficial 2019 headcount showed the county’s population down to 35,648.