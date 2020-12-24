Flick Fact: What is Illinois’ favorite Christmastime movie?

Question: When home for the holidays with others in your Illinois household, what is the favorite movie to watch, according to the surveying firm Comparitech?

Answer: In Illinois, it is “Home Alone,” the 1990 now classic also was shot in Illinois. In our neighboring states, according to Comparitech? In Missouri, residents favorite Christmas flick: “Polar Express”; in Wisconsin, “It’s A Wonderful Life”; in Indiana, “Prancer”; in Kentucky, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”; in Ohio, “Home Alone 2”; in Michigan, “Holiday Rush”; and in Tennessee, “Four Christmases.” Only Iowa agrees with Illinois, that “Home Alone” is No. 1.