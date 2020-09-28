 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What is Illinois’ oldest high school?
Question: Can you name the Central Illinois high school that also is the oldest of them all in Illinois? (1) Peoria Central; (2) Springfield High; (3) Decatur Eisenhower; (4) Normal University High; (5) Cairo Senior High.

Answer: It’s (1) Peoria Central. It has been around 164 years, since 1856, four years before even the start of the Civil War. 

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

