Flick Fact: What is Illinois’ oldest high school?

Question: Can you name the Central Illinois high school that also is the oldest of them all in Illinois? (1) Peoria Central; (2) Springfield High; (3) Decatur Eisenhower; (4) Normal University High; (5) Cairo Senior High.
Answer: It’s (1) Peoria Central. It has been around 164 years, since 1856, four years before even the start of the Civil War.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
