Flick Fact: What is perhaps the least-known thing about August … ?

Question: "April showers” is a famous expression in songs, poems and phrase. But is April the month that gets the most showers and rainfall in Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: Nope. Coincidentally the month you might think is the driest — August — is our rainiest month in B-N, according to the averages. Annually August brings 7.56 inches of rain here. April gets 5.18 inches. November is third with 3.86.