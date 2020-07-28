You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: What is perhaps the least-known thing about August … ?
Question: "April showers” is a famous expression in songs, poems and phrase. But is April the month that gets the most showers and rainfall in Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: Nope. Coincidentally the month you might think is the driest — August — is our rainiest month in B-N, according to the averages. Annually August brings 7.56 inches of rain here. April gets 5.18 inches. November is third with 3.86.

