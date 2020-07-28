Flick Fact: What is perhaps the least-known thing about August … ?

Question: "April showers” is a famous expression in songs, poems and phrase. But is April the month that gets the most showers and rainfall in Bloomington-Normal?
Answer: Nope. Coincidentally the month you might think is the driest — August — is our rainiest month in B-N, according to the averages. Annually August brings 7.56 inches of rain here. April gets 5.18 inches. November is third with 3.86.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
$26 to $50 off
By George!
Great American 4th of July PAINT SALE!
Green Tag Days
Home Improvement Sale
Outstanding 4 day store wide spectacular
Save at Sears
Sears exciting new 175 cc cycles
Sears Fall Home Improvement Sale
Sizzler Savings
Store rated one of the best
Truckload freezer sale
Try to Match Sears Low Price
You can count on us
Your dollars go further at Sears
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.