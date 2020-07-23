You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: What is the amazing difference between B-N's and Peoria's tallest buildings?
Flick Fact: What is the amazing difference between B-N's and Peoria's tallest buildings?

Question: In Bloomington-Normal, the tallest building is Watterson Towers at Illinois State University and in Peoria, the tallest buildings are its downtown Twin Towers. There also is one amazing fact when it comes to the height of those buildings. Do you know what that is?

Answer: Watterson is listed at 281 feet tall and Peoria’s Twin Towers at 280 feet. Only 12 inches are the difference between the two.

 

