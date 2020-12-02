Flick Fact: What is the B-N coincidence in the U.S. Senate?

Question: In terms of seniority in the United States Senate, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler is No. 100, just behind Florida Sen. Rick Scott at No. 99. Why is that newsworthy only in the Bloomington-Normal area?
Answer: In a curious coincidence, No. 99 and No. 100 both were born in B-N. Scott left the area as a child; Loeffler graduated from Olympia High School in Stanford before matriculating to U of I. She also is one of two Georgia senators involved in a Jan. 5, 2021, runoff election against two Democrats. (Thanks to Jack Keefe for the Fact.)
