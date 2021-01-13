 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What is the busiest traffic intersection in B-N?
Question: Of the nearly 1,500 traffic intersections in Bloomington-Normal, if you’re sitting at the busiest traffic intersection in town, where are you? (1) Veterans Parkway at Empire Street; (2) Veterans at Morrissey Drive; (3) Market at Main streets; (4) College Avenue at Main Street. 

Answer: State traffic studies suggest it’s (1) Veterans at Empire. More than 42,000 cars pass through every day. A century ago, (3) Market at Main was the busiest intersection in the cities, called “the Crossroads of Illinois” because that’s what it used to be, dividing Illinois by north-south/east-west. (Hence also the “Crossroads” store at that corner in downtown Bloomington.)

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

