Flick Fact: What man did what first in El Paso, Illinois?

Question: Voting is over — at least until local elections in April — but El Paso, the Woodford County town of 2,900 north of Bloomington, remains known for what first in Illinois that occurred there exactly 150 years ago?

Answer: David Strother voted in El Paso on April 4, 1870, only days after passage of the 15th Amendment that allowed Black men in the U.S. to vote. He was the first Black man in Illinois to vote and second in America. At the polling place, he was at first turned away because the election judge in El Paso had not heard about passage of the amendment. But then, upon the judge’s further information, Strother was allowed to vote. (Thanks to Scott Oncken of Minonk for the tip.)