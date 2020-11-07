Flick Fact: What man did what first in El Paso, Illinois?

Question: Voting is over — at least until local elections in April — but El Paso, the Woodford County town of 2,900 north of Bloomington, remains known for what first in Illinois that occurred there exactly 150 years ago?
Support Local Journalism
Answer: David Strother voted in El Paso on April 4, 1870, only days after passage of the 15th Amendment that allowed Black men in the U.S. to vote. He was the first Black man in Illinois to vote and second in America. At the polling place, he was at first turned away because the election judge in El Paso had not heard about passage of the amendment. But then, upon the judge’s further information, Strother was allowed to vote. (Thanks to Scott Oncken of Minonk for the tip.)
Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois
tropicsnight.jfif
RT 66 TOURISM 3 SAS
PRINCESS THEATRE 5 SAS
PALMS GRILL CAFE 1 CTM
OEM CHENOA 2 SAS
NEON BHS SIGN lead SAS
MONA'S 75TH 2 SAS
McLean Arcade Museum 6 sas
L is for lighting
Jesus Saves a Sign Lead sas
images.jfif
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 10
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 4
download (1).jfif
CLOCK DESIGN 4 SAS
Cadillac Jack's
AN OUTPOST FOR BOOKS 1 SAS
030719-blm-loc-3statefarmsale
5dd8b0a282f38.preview.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.