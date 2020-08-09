You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What ‘miracle’ occurred 90 years ago in Salem, Illinois?
0 comments
top story

Flick Fact: What ‘miracle’ occurred 90 years ago in Salem, Illinois?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Max Crosset was a Salem, Illinois, man whose “X-tra Fine Salad Dressing” in the early 1930s drew customers from all around to his Max Crosset Café in the southern Illinois town of 7,500, about 150 miles south of B-N along U.S. 51. Is his dressing still available? 

Answer: Yes, but it’s under another name. Today it’s called Miracle Whip. Crocket sold his café’s dressing recipe to the Kraft Company back in 1931 … for a reported $300.

Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gotta love a goat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News