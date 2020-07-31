Flick Fact: What month do we Illinoisans drive the most?

Question:: Can you name the month of the year in which Illinoisans drive the most? (1) June; (2) August; (3) October; (4) July; (5) November.

Answer: Be safe out there! According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics, (2) August is the month in which we drive most. Across America, August also averages the greatest number of crash deaths (132) per day. The top 5 deadliest months to drive are August, October, July, November and September.