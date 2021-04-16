 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What neighboring state has virtually no coronavirus restrictions?
1 comment
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What neighboring state has virtually no coronavirus restrictions?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Florida and Texas get all the publicity for lessened coronavirus restrictions but it’s actually one other state — a neighbor of Illinois, in fact — that effectively has no restrictions. Can you name that state?

Answer: It’s Iowa. Back on Feb. 7, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted all mask mandates and social distancing in favor instead of encouraging “reasonable public health measures.” Thus, in a polling by the financial website, wallethub.com, the states now that have the fewest restrictions are, in order: Iowa, Florida, Wyoming, South Dakota and Texas. The most strict: Vermont, Delaware, Virginia, Washington and New York.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

20 things you didn't know about Illinois

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Indianapolis Fedex shooting; Gunman, 8 others dead

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News