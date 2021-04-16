Flick Fact: What neighboring state has virtually no coronavirus restrictions?

Question: Florida and Texas get all the publicity for lessened coronavirus restrictions but it’s actually one other state — a neighbor of Illinois, in fact — that effectively has no restrictions. Can you name that state?
Answer: It’s Iowa. Back on Feb. 7, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted all mask mandates and social distancing in favor instead of encouraging “reasonable public health measures.” Thus, in a polling by the financial website, wallethub.com, the states now that have the fewest restrictions are, in order: Iowa, Florida, Wyoming, South Dakota and Texas. The most strict: Vermont, Delaware, Virginia, Washington and New York.