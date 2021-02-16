Flick Fact: What not-yet-world-famous person launched Bloomington’s District 87?

Question: Bloomington’s District 87 school district turns 164 years old today, one of the oldest and first organized school districts in all of Illinois. It was formed on Feb. 16, 1857. Perhaps more fascinating — can you name the lawyer the district hired to get all the paperwork out of the way?

Answer: As read the notes from the district’s first Board of Education 164 years ago: “Be it therefore resolved — that the superintendent be instructed to employ Hon. A. Lincoln to take the necessary steps to procure from the Circuit Court, a writ of mandamus, to compel said City Council to levy the Tax as required by them by Section eight of said School law." That’s Abraham Lincoln. Three years later, he was elected President of the United States.