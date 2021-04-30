Flick Fact: What 'part' of Bloomington-Normal is in 'Caddyshack'?

Question: TV Guide lists the 1980 movie classic “Caddyshack” as one of the most repeated comedies of all time on TV. Can you name the Bloomington-Normal star in that movie?

Answer: The movie’s famous gopher. That notorious and furry little guy who tunnels through a golf course while star Bill Murray tries to detonate him and Kenny Loggins belts out “I’m Alright” … it was created and operated throughout the movie’s filming by Pat Brymer. He grew up in the Twin Cities, loved working with puppets, graduated in 1968 from U High in Normal, majored in theater at Illinois State University and then moved on to Hollywood, where he eventually founded a company that creates mechanical puppets for movies. Sadly, Brymer died in 2020 at age 70.