Flick Fact: What 'part' of Bloomington-Normal is in 'Caddyshack'?

Question: TV Guide lists the 1980 movie classic “Caddyshack” as one of the most repeated comedies of all time on TV. Can you name the Bloomington-Normal star in that movie?
Answer: The movie’s famous gopher. That notorious and furry little guy who tunnels through a golf course while star Bill Murray tries to detonate him and Kenny Loggins belts out “I’m Alright” … it was created and operated throughout the movie’s filming by Pat Brymer. He grew up in the Twin Cities, loved working with puppets, graduated in 1968 from U High in Normal, majored in theater at Illinois State University and then moved on to Hollywood, where he eventually founded a company that creates mechanical puppets for movies. Sadly, Brymer died in 2020 at age 70.
Historic front pages from The Pantagraph's archives
April 16, 1912 - Sinking of the Titanic
July 29, 1914 - World War I
May 23, 1927 - Lindbergh flight
May 07, 1937 - Hindenburg disaster
December 08, 1941 - Attack on Pearl Harbor
June 06, 1944 - D-Day
September 02, 1945 - World War II
October 23, 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis
November 22, 1963 - Assassination of President Kennedy
July 21,1969 - Moon landing
August 09, 1974 - Nixon resigns
January 29, 1986 - Challenger disaster
September 12, 2001 - 9/11
March 20, 2003 - Iraq war
November 03, 2016 - Cubs win the World Series
Answer to Location 10
Scroll down for the answer.
Answer: Normal Public Library