Question: Do you know the Italian word that means “go forward; come in” and how that plays especially large at one popular Twin City business?

Answer: In June 1971, a business along Main Street in Normal — Safari Pizza — was sold to become an Italian-based eatery whose owners used the Italian word for “go forward; come in” as its business name. The Italian word for that is “Avante” ... or … Avanti’s, these days with two popular restaurants in Bloomington-Normal.