Flick Fact: What popular item did the husband of Myrtle Norton of Normal invent?
Flick Fact: What popular item did the husband of Myrtle Norton of Normal invent?

Question: True or false? The world’s first Steak ’n Shake, started in 1934 at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Main Street in Normal, was where founder Gus Belt invented the milkshake.

Answer: False. But interestingly, it is a man with Bloomington-Normal ties — Charles Walgreen Sr., a Dixon native who married Myrtle Norton of Normal — who is credited with inventing the milkshake at the lunch counter of the drugstore he founded. Today, Walgreens is the largest drugstore chain in the world with more than 4,000 stores. But it no longer sells milkshakes.

Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives

