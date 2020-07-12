Flick Fact: What’s 51 years old in Bloomington and will literally give you money?

Question: How long have ATMs been around Bloomington-Normal and which bank put the first one in?
Answer: Back in 1969, Peoples Bank of Bloomington, at Washington and Madison downtown, installed what then were called “EasyTeller” machines. Compared to today, they were highly primitive, not connected to any computer, just literally a cash machine. “We merely gave out cards to those that had not had any overdrafts and we limited the withdrawal to $50 per day,” says Joe Lane, today of Fort Myers, Florida. “Those were the days,” he adds.
