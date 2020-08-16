Flick Fact: What’s a huge difference between COVID-19 and that Spanish flu?

Answer: While fatal cases in McLean County of COVID-19 have been in older populations, that was not the case 100 years ago. The 1918 flu was most deadly to people in their 20s and 30s. The epidemiological reason for that is that earlier flu waves in 1896 and 1898 may have conferred some immunity to Americans in their 40s and older. While there is no official count of those who died in McLean County in 1918 from the flu, Bill Kemp at the McLean County Museum of History says it was well over 100. COVID-19, through Aug. 15, had been fatal for 15 in McLean County.