 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What’s especially interesting about America’s most famous cemetery?
1 comment
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What’s especially interesting about America’s most famous cemetery?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: More than 400,000 American soldiers are buried in Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C., including more than 6,000 from Illinois and hundreds from Central Illinois. Coincidentally, what did that cemetery’s land used to be? 

Answer: Arlington National Cemetery is 624 acres that originally was the farm land of Robert E. Lee who became the famous Confederate general these days being largely banished from the historic scene. Lee gave up the land to the U.S. government when he became the Confederate general to fight the American Civil War.

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Learning to throw punches online

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News