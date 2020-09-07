Flick Fact: What’s especially interesting about America’s most famous cemetery?

Question: More than 400,000 American soldiers are buried in Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C., including more than 6,000 from Illinois and hundreds from Central Illinois. Coincidentally, what did that cemetery’s land used to be?
Answer: Arlington National Cemetery is 624 acres that originally was the farm land of Robert E. Lee who became the famous Confederate general these days being largely banished from the historic scene. Lee gave up the land to the U.S. government when he became the Confederate general to fight the American Civil War.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
