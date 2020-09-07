Flick Fact: What’s especially interesting about America’s most famous cemetery?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: More than 400,000 American soldiers are buried in Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C., including more than 6,000 from Illinois and hundreds from Central Illinois. Coincidentally, what did that cemetery’s land used to be?

Answer: Arlington National Cemetery is 624 acres that originally was the farm land of Robert E. Lee who became the famous Confederate general these days being largely banished from the historic scene. Lee gave up the land to the U.S. government when he became the Confederate general to fight the American Civil War.

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.