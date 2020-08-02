Flick Fact: What’s the `average’ credit line on a credit card in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: True or false? Bloomington-Normal is the 20th most wealthy city in the Midwest and the wealthiest of all cities in downstate Illinois?
Answer: That’s true if you follow NerdWallet.com, a personal finance site. Among its findings: Median B-N household income is $59,614, more than twice the $26,890 national average. The average credit limit for credit-card holders in B-N is a rather whopping $35,777, an apparent testimonial that Twin Citians will pay off on what we buy. Just as eye-opening: 30% of homes in B-N have no mortgage — they're already paid off.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
$26 to $50 off
By George!
Great American 4th of July PAINT SALE!
Green Tag Days
Home Improvement Sale
Outstanding 4 day store wide spectacular
Save at Sears
Sears exciting new 175 cc cycles
Sears Fall Home Improvement Sale
Sizzler Savings
Store rated one of the best
Truckload freezer sale
Try to Match Sears Low Price
You can count on us
Your dollars go further at Sears
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.