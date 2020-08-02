Flick Fact: What’s the `average’ credit line on a credit card in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: True or false? Bloomington-Normal is the 20th most wealthy city in the Midwest and the wealthiest of all cities in downstate Illinois?

Answer: That’s true if you follow NerdWallet.com, a personal finance site. Among its findings: Median B-N household income is $59,614, more than twice the $26,890 national average. The average credit limit for credit-card holders in B-N is a rather whopping $35,777, an apparent testimonial that Twin Citians will pay off on what we buy. Just as eye-opening: 30% of homes in B-N have no mortgage — they're already paid off.