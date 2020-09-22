 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What’s the quirky fact about Bloomington High’s football field?
Flick Fact: What's the quirky fact about Bloomington High's football field?

Question: Which came first: the Bloomington High School football field or Bloomington High itself?

Answer: Bloomington High’s Fred Carlton Field actually beat BHS by more than two decades. On property the school system had purchased, the football field was created in the early 1930s along what is today Locust Street while the high school was still near downtown, along East Washington Street. Then finally the high school at Locust and Towanda was then built — to join its football field — in September 1959.

