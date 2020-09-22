Flick Fact: What’s the quirky fact about Bloomington High’s football field?

Question: Which came first: the Bloomington High School football field or Bloomington High itself?
Answer: Bloomington High’s Fred Carlton Field actually beat BHS by more than two decades. On property the school system had purchased, the football field was created in the early 1930s along what is today Locust Street while the high school was still near downtown, along East Washington Street. Then finally the high school at Locust and Towanda was then built — to join its football field — in September 1959.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
